| by Jack Landau |

The second phase of Solmar Development Corporation's Edge Towers project officially launched in Mississauga this past weekend with a VIP broker event held at its on-site presentation centre. Brokers flocked to the 24 Elm Drive West presentation centre—just south of the Burnhamthorpe and Hurontario intersection—on Saturday to get first access to the 40-storey, Roy Varacalli-designed development's 422 condominium units.

Edge T2, image courtesy of Solmar

Attendees had the chance to explore the presentation centre's model suite and review floorplans, pricing and incentives. Brokers were told of the various selling points, ranging from suite finishes to planned local infrastructure, such as the upcoming Hurontario LRT line.

Broker launch for Edge T2, image courtesy of Davie Real Estate

While the public launch for this second phase—marketed as Edge T2—is still upcoming, the first units are now available through brokers. Edge T2 is offering one-bedroom, one-bedroom-plus-den, and two-bedroom suites, with unit sizes ranging from 492 ft² to 721 ft².

Broker launch for Edge T2, image courtesy of Davie Real Estate

Residents will have access to a variety of amenity spaces appointed by Dochia Interior Design, set to include a fitness centre, Wi-Fi lounge, movie theatre, billiards room, guest suites, and a party room opening onto an outdoor terrace with a fire feature and grilling areas. We will take a closer look at these in the near future as new information continues to be released.

Edge Towers, image courtesy of Solmar

