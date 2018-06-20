| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

In recent years, there has been a string of church conversions in Toronto, typically turning the desanctified buildings into condominiums. When repurposing such buildings, preservation of heritage architectural elements while insuring the compatibility of any new-build portions of the project with its surrounding context in terms of density, massing, and height, are critical to receiving municipal approval. West-end neighbourhoods with high church density, such as High Park North and The Junction are seeing this reconfiguration of their built environment in full effect.

Site and surroundings, image retrieved via Google Maps

TRAC Development’s 260 High Park is the latest adaptive reuse of a vacated church. The project is designed by Turner Fleischer Architects and ERA Architects in a manner that retains and repurposes those elements that are of historical value, while the project introduces an addition that is massed sensitively around the building’s sanctuary and integrates this prominent infill site into the remainder of the block.

Southwest facing view of the site, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

The 77-unit project received municipal rezoning approval last year and has now moved into sales. Earlier this month, the proponents submitted revised documents to the City seeking Site Plan Approval. The development totals 8,550 m² in gross floor area and is strictly residential in nature, consisting of condominiums, townhomes, and lofts within the existing church structure and the extension. The unit mix includes 30 one-bedrooms, 43 two-bedrooms, and 4 three-bedroom units.

Northwest facing view of the site, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

Residents of 260 High Park will be accommodated by 91 underground vehicular parking spots and an additional 77 bicycle parking spaces. Residents of the building will have access to both indoor and outdoor amenities at-grade, including a courtyard at the heart of the property, and additional roof-top outdoor common space.

Aerial view of the site at the corner of Annette and High Park, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

