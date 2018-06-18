| by Nicholas Del Prete |

Roughly two months after demolition concluded, the construction phase of Tricon's 57 Spadina Avenue is officially underway as shoring activities began on site in May. Designed by Diamond Schmitt Architects, the rental tower will consist of 286 total units, made up of 15 studios, 171 one-bedrooms, 74 two-bedrooms, and 26 three-bedrooms. In addition, there will be 2,690 m² of commercial space, 1,619 m² of retail space, and 879 m² of residential amenity space.

Rendering looking north to 57 Spadina, image retrieved via submission to City of Toronto

When we last looked at the site in August of last year, the plans for this development (initially proposed as a condo), had been revised and resubmitted to the City as a rental tower. Since then, the site was fenced, demolition of the Winners store wrapped up in April, and shoring following shortly after and continues today.

Demolition at 57 Spadina Avenue, Image via Forum Contributor 'Red Mars'

Over the course of the next month or so, shoring rigs will drill many boreholes around the site's perimeter, the first step in creating below-grade retaining walls in preparation for the upcoming excavation. Once shoring is complete, the site will be excavated down to a depth of five storeys, followed by the start of forming for the foundations of the building and the underground garage.

Shoring Equipment and Materials on Site, Image via Forum Contributor 'Red Mars'

According to The Globe and Mail, the number of people who call King-Spadina home is expected to double to 40,000-plus by 2020. A development summary for the Entertainment District, which includes King-Spadina, shows more than 1.5 million square metres of residential space being added to the area. (See our Growth-To-Watch 2018 for the Entertainment District here.)

57 Spadina is located west of Toronto's downtown core in the Entertainment District, a mixed residential and commercial area experiencing high demand for new residential space. The mixed-use tower comprises residential units from the 5th floor to the 36th floor, while commercial and retail units are spread over floors one through four.

Projected Population Change in Toronto. Image Courtesy of The Globe and Mail

