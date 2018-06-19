| by Jack Landau |

An application submitted to the City of Toronto earlier this month seeks rezoning to redevelop a pair of low-rise properties at 276-290 Merton Street, situated just west of Mt Pleasant Rd. The plan from developer Rockport Group calls for a 16-storey, Wallman Architects-designed tower to replace existing two- and three-storey buildings with respective addresses of 276 and 290 Merton Street.

Site of 276-290 Merton, image via submission to City of Toronto

Elevation diagrams depict a tower rising 62 metres measured to the top of the mechanical penthouse level. Total residential gross floor area is 10,604 square metres. A five-storey podium would support 11 tower floors above, with the podium matching the massing of neighbouring buildings and the tower featuring slender north and south elevations responding to the site's limited frontage along Merton Street.

South elevation, 276-290 Merton, image via submission to City of Toronto

The plan calls for 100 residential condominium units in a mix of 35 one-bedrooms, 50 two-bedrooms, and 15 three-bedrooms. 2 office units are also proposed. Residents would have access to 212 square metres (2.12 square metres per unit) of indoor amenity space, connecting with a 200 square metre outdoor amenity terrace featuring landscape design by Janet Rosenberg + Studio.

East elevation, 276-290 Merton, image via submission to City of Toronto

A total of 86 parking spaces (76 residential spaces and 10 visitor spaces), as well as 125 bicycle parking spaces (115 for residents and 10 for visitors), would be housed in a three-level underground garage.

North elevation, 276-290 Merton, image via submission to City of Toronto

The plan is now under review by City staff. To move forward, the proposal requires amendments to the existing zoning by-laws for the height they are seeking.

West elevation, 276-290 Merton, image via submission to City of Toronto

