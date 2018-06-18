| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

The City of Toronto has recently received an application seeking rezoning for a parcel of land near the intersection of Perth Avenue and Bloor Street West, in the Junction Triangle neighbourhood. 72 Perth’s developer Valentine Coleman Inc. has hired Urban Strategies, and the IBI Group to plan and design a new residential and live-work development.

Southwest facing view of 72 Perth, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

The site is situated in the west end of the city, south of Bloor, and between the intersections of Dundas Street West and Lansdowne Avenue. Within walking distance of significant transit infrastructure, Bloor GO Station with Union Pearson Express and the Dundas West subway station are a few minutes walk to the west. The site backs directly on to the Toronto West Rail Path and is located directly between a new townhome development to the south and a proposed 12 storey mixed-use development to the north.

Map of the transit infrastructure in the surrounding area, image via submission to City of Toronto

The existing building on the site, the Church of the First Born will be relocating geographically closer to their parish. As such, the existing building will be demolished and replaced by the proposed development. The 8,809 m² building, of which 8,325 will be for rental apartment units, and the remaining 484 m² would be allocated to approximately 6 at-grade commercial units/ ‘maker spaces’ geared to local artists. The building would support affordable housing units and would provide the commercial units/ ‘maker’s space’ at below market rents.

Site and surroundings, image via submission to City of Toronto

The design is meant to reflect the area's existing and historical context and complement nearby building forms and character, mainly through the prominent use of brick. 72 Perth would contribute to the public realm through a new sidewalk and additional trees planted, enhancing the pedestrian experience and improving the visual quality of the street.

Aerial northwest facing view of 72 Perth and adjacent developments, image via submission to City of Toronto

The proposal outlines plan for 105 dwellings, of which 43 would be one-bedrooms, 52 would be two-bedrooms, and 10 three-bedroom units. The building’s tenants would have access to 35 underground parking spaces and building visitors would be able to access 12 above grade motor vehicle parking spaces. The maker spaces and residential lobby located on the ground level would extend upward into the mezzanine level above the ground floor. At the rear of the mezzanine level are provisions for resident bicycle parking, lockers, and other mechanical and storage spaces. Floors 2 through 11 would comprise of amenity space, and residential units.

At-grade southwest-facing view of Perth Avenue

