| by Jack Landau |

A few weeks following the launch by TAS and Fiera Properties of their new mid-rise condominium development in Toronto’s Downsview Park area, the continued rollout of marketing material is bringing new details about The Keeley. The 12-storey, Teeple Architects-designed development on Keele Street offers 308 units, available in one-to-three-bedroom layouts, and sized from 389 ft² to 2,000 ft². We are now learning more about the various amenities that will be offered to residents, featuring interiors by TACT Architecture and outdoor spaces with landscaping by Ferris + Associates Inc.

The Keeley, image courtesy of TAS

The first space residents and guests will experience is the ground floor lobby, framed in floor-to-ceiling glazing to maximize sightlines to Downsview Park. This space will offer a 24-hour concierge and a lounge/seating area, and will provide access to a handful of other ground-floor amenity spaces.

Lobby at The Keeley, image courtesy of TAS

A floorplan for the ground floor amenities shows the lobby flanked by several amenity spaces, including a family room, a media den, a kitchen and dining area, a reading and study library, a social gathering room, a fitness centre, and a dog and bike wash station. The plan also shows retail space fronting Keele Street.

Ground floor amenities at The Keeley, image courtesy of TAS

At the rear of the ground floor, the U-shaped building's wings will frame a courtyard space featuring planters, shade trees, seating, and a children's playground area. A breezeway carved through the north arm of the building provides access from Maryport Avenue to the north.

Courtyard and rooftop amenity at The Keeley, image courtesy of TAS

Overlooking the ground-floor courtyard, a 7th-floor outdoor amenity deck will top the building's north wing. This space will include a sun lounge with a wood deck, places to chat, a gas fireplace, a "harvest table", gas grills for outdoor cooking, and even urban agriculture planters for community gardening.

Rooftop amenity plan at The Keeley, image courtesy of TAS

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.