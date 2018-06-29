| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of the Toronto skyline, captured from a condominium unit at the new River City 3 development in the West Don Lands. Submitted by Forum contributor thecharioteer, this west-facing view is centred on Adelaide Street East, terminating at St. James Park.

West-facing view from River City 3, image by Forum contributor thecharioteer

