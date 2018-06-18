| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features the curving exterior of Great Gulf's 76-storey One Bloor East at Toronto's Yonge and Bloor intersection. Submitted by Forum contributor androiduk, this acute angle view shows the undulating curves of the Hariri Pontarini-designed condominium tower's north facade over Bloor Street.

One Bloor East, image by Forum contributor androiduk

