| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a northeast-facing view captured from the top of the McLennan Physical Labs at the University of Toronto. Shot during this year's Doors Open Toronto, this view shows the spires and turrets of the various St. George Campus buildings, with the tall towers of the Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood in the background.

View from the McLennan Physical Labs at the University of Toronto, image by Craig White

