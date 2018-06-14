| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a dramatic view of U Condominiums, a pair of 56- and 46-storey, architectsAlliance-designed condo towers, a few blocks south of Toronto's Bay and Bloor intersection. Submitted by Forum contributor Tarazet, this black and white shot shows sunlight illuminating the towers' balconies.

U Condominiums, image by Forum contributor Tarazet

