| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a sunset view of the Toronto skyline, captured from a high-rise in the Church and Wellesley neighbourhood. Submitted by Forum contributor Rascacielo, this view shows the Massey Tower nearing its final 60-storey height above Yonge Street.

Toronto cityscape at sunset, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

