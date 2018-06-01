| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of balconies at Urban Capital and Malibu Investments' Smart House, a new "micro-condo" development under construction just west of Toronto's Queen and University intersection. Captured by Forum contributor androiduk, this view shows the 25-storey architectsAlliance-designed tower's signature balcony arrangement.

Balconies on Smart House, image by Forum contributor androiduk

