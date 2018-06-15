| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to Ward's Island for a view of the changing Toronto skyline. Submitted by Forum contributor G.L.17, this view faces north over the harbour, showing recent additions to the South Core and East Bayfront skylines adding to this popular postcard angle.

Toronto skyline, image by forum contributor G.L.17

