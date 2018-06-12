| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of River City 3, a new Saucier + Perrotte Architects and ZAS Architects-designed condo tower under construction in Toronto's West Don Lands area. Part of a series of photos submitted by Forum contributor Mafaldaboy, this view shows the topped-out tower as seen from the wetland at Corktown Common.

River City 3 viewed from Corktown Common, image by Forum contributor Mafaldaboy

