| by Jack Landau |

The R. C. Harris Water Treatment Plant at Queen and Victoria Park is often one of the hottest stops at the annual Doors Open Toronto celebration. Last weekend’s event allowed the public to access the Art Deco facility, and photos continue to appear in our Doors Open Forum thread. You can see more photos of the R.C. Harris Plant and other notable buildings featured during Doors Open by visiting the thread linked above.

R. C. Harris Water Treatment Plant interior, image by Marcus Mitanis

