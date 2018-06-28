| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of the Air Canada Centre in Downtown Toronto. This shot offers a last look at the facility's current branding before new naming rights take effect on July 1st, with the home of the Leafs and Raptors soon to be known as the Scotiabank Arena. The upcoming renovation project associated with the rebrand will include a much larger digital display screen facing Maple Leaf Square, replacing the existing screen seen in the image below.

Air Canada Centre viewed from Maple Leaf Square, image by Jack Landau

