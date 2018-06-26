| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

Today’s Photo of the Day comes to us from Forum contributor MafaldaBoy, who captured this skyline view of Toronto from the Yonge-Eglinton Centre. This view faces south towards over the tops of surrounding high-rises at Yonge and Eglinton, and on to the dense Downtown skyline and Lake Ontario.

Toronto skyline, south from Yonge-Eglinton, image via Forum contributor MafaldaBoy

