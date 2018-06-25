| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

Today’s Photo of the Day, shot by Forum contributor MafaldaBoy, features a view of development in Toronto's Yonge-Eglinton neighbourhood. The image captures E Condos, which is cementing itself as a staple in the Midtown skyline. The condominium and rental tower possess unique cantilevers that serve as a beacon in the area’s high-rise density. The colourful features, along with the building’s cladding, distinguish it from the growing number of adjacent developments.

Nearly complete rental tower (left), condominium tower (right), image via Forum contributor MafaldaBoy

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.