| by Nicholas Del Prete |

It has been about 3 years since an announcement on fast-tracking affordable housing was made by Toronto Mayor John Tory which subsequently kickstarted the development of an affordable residential building dubbed Madison View. The project, designed by McKnight Charron Limited Architects for Madison View Homes Inc. will bring 82 affordable rental units to a site just north of the CPR tracks near the intersection of Davenport and Spadina. In August of 2016, revised plans were submitted for Site Plan Approval, after funding issues spoiled the initial plan (discussed in our previous article).

Northwest aerial view of 200 Madison Avenue, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The project is being funded by all levels of government alongside developer Madison View Homes, and parent company Mahogany Management. The six-storey, 82-unit, U-shaped building is rising on a 2,389 square metre site. It will contain 43 one-bedroom units, 28 two-bedroom units, and 11 three-or-more-bedroom units, as well as both indoor and outdoor amenity space to be enjoyed by residents. The building is designed to support a maximum population of 320 occupants.

Ground level architectural plan, Image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The site was fenced and construction commenced in late 2016, and has continued since. The below-grade structure has been completed and steel and precast construction has now risen substantially above grade for the residential units. Crews are now building the structure's fourth floor, with equal progress across its entire U-shape.

Looking northwest to the construction of Madison View on June 19th, Image retrieved via Forum contributor 'Edward Skira'

Looking north to the construction of Madison View on June 19th, Image retrieved via Forum contributor 'Edward Skira'

The building is heading for six storeys on its east side. Renderings show a combination of cladding materials, with a one-storey base clad in a dark masonry veneer, and a mix of aluminium-framed window wall and two tones of pre-manufactured engineered panels above to add some visual variety.

Rendering looking north at 200 Madison Avenue, Image retrieved from submission to the City of Toronto

Upon completion, the site will provide affordable housing to Toronto's Casa Loma area. The site is situated on what was a vacant lot for over 10 years, and located at the intersection of Madison and Macpherson immediately south of the Toronto Archives.

Site location, Image courtesy of McKnight Charron Limited Architects

