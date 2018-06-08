| by Jack Landau |

Rezoning is being sought to permit an 11-storey rental apartment building on he southwest corner of Glenlake and Pacific avenues, in the neighbourhood north of High Park in Toronto's West End. The plan from developer Lormel Homes calls for the building to replace a surface parking lot and a underutilized green space to the north of an existing 30-storey rental tower which shares the address at 299 Glenlake Avenue.

299 Glenlake Ave., image via submission to City of Toronto

Designed by Turner Fleischer Architects, the proposal consists of a four-storey base volume supporting a seven-storey tower above. Renderings and elevation diagrams show a design that uses diagonal walls between balconies to emphasize depth and shelter. The building's two volumes are clad in a contrast of white and grey precast concrete above, red and dark grey brick below. Glazing is proposed with clear and fritted glass, and white and grey spandrel glass panels.

North elevation, 299 Glenlake Ave., image via submission to City of Toronto

A total of 120 rental units are proposed in a mix of 52 one-bedroom layouts with average sizes of 56 m², 56 two-bedroom layouts with average sizes of 80 m², and 12 three-bedroom layouts with average sizes of 86 m².

East elevation, 299 Glenlake Ave., image via submission to City of Toronto

Residents of both this building and the existing one will have access to a proposed 706 m² outdoor amenity space located between them, with landscaping designed by Baker Turner Inc. A 240 m² indoor amenity space on the new building's ground floor connects with the outdoor amenity.

West elevation, 299 Glenlake Ave., image via submission to City of Toronto

The new building is proposed to be served by the existing two-level underground garage, to be shared with the residents of the existing tower. 52-long term bicycle parking would also be located in the garage, while 56 would be on the ground floor. 12 short-term bike ring spaces are proposed on the exterior.

South elevation, 299 Glenlake Ave., image via submission to City of Toronto

