| by Jack Landau |

In the weeks prior to Graywood Developments and Alterra Group of Companies’ announcement of their “Wonder” condominium project on Toronto’s Eastern Avenue in May, City Council stated its intention to give heritage designation the former Brown’s Breads + Weston Bakery, the exterior of which is planned to be incorporated into the eight-storey, Diamond Schmitt Architects-designed project.

Wonder at 462 Eastern Avenue, image courtesy of Graywood/Alterra

Originally proposed at 7 storeys with a design by Turner Fleischer Architects back in early 2012, the initial proposal was never reviewed by City staff due to a land use issue with the site. Following a redesignation of the site’s land use, the project was resubmitted with a new design in late 2016. While the former facility at 462 Eastern Avenue was not identified for heritage designation at the time of the proposal’s initial submission and subsequent resubmission, incorporation of the former factory facades has been part of the plan from day 1.

Wonder at 462 Eastern Avenue, image courtesy of Graywood/Alterra

A heritage impact statement from GBCA Architects pre-dating the most recent resubmission outlines the retention and restoration plan for the exterior's heritage elements. Plans call for modifications of the building’s main four-storey facade over Eastern, Logan, and Booth Avenues, as well as the partial in-situ retention of two-storey sections along Logan and Booth. Other portions of the exterior—many with previous alterations to door and window openings—would be demolished.

462 Eastern Avenue, image via Google Street View

The factory's original fenestration pattern would be preserved, but with some modifications—including the enlargement of punched windows—made necessary by City light requirements, as well as the differing floor heights and interior layouts between the existing and proposed buildings. The large, multipane industrial windows present on the ground and second floors will be preserved while being returned to the original aesthetic, while the two storey volume at the corner of Eastern and Logan will have brick sections removed to create a more porous ground floor. Other defining elements, such as the original stone lintels on the third and fourth floors, will be preserved in-situ to visually express the original location.

Wonder will introduce 286 condominium units to the neighbourhood. Prices start from the $400,000s.

