| by Jack Landau |

With marketing heating up for M2M Condos, we are learning new information about the Wallman Architects-designed five-tower community from Aoyuan Property Holdings. Coming to Yonge Street north of Finch in North York, the project will introduce hundreds of new residential condominiums, 180,000 ft² of office and retail space, a daycare, a community centre, and a new public park to the Newtonbrook area. The latest information provides a look at the first phase's condominium suites, which are being offered in four distinct collections known as the Connection, Courtyard, Yongeside, and Parkview Suites.

M2M Condos, image courtesy of Aoyuan

M2M's first phase offers suites ranging in size from 500 ft² to 1,400 ft², with prices starting from $389,900.

At the smaller end of the range, the Courtyard Suites' layouts include a studio unit on the 8th floor known as Unit 1B-R, 424 ft2 in size, and offering a 59 ft2 balcony overlooking the project's outdoor courtyard space.

Unit 1B-R in M2M's Courtyard Suites collection, image courtesy of Aoyuan

Stepping up in square footage, the Connection Suites includes a one-bedroom+den layout called Unit 1B-C. Found on levels 4, 5, and 6 of the first phase, the suite offers 515 ft2 of indoor living area centred around a combined kitchen/dining/living area, as well as an 81 ft2 balcony.

Unit 1B-C in M2M's Connection Suites collection, image courtesy of Aoyuan

The Yongeside Suites collection includes a range of unit types and sizes, including the two-bedroom layout Unit 2B-AD, found on levels 10 through 30 of the first phase. 702 ft2 in area, this layout features varying outdoor living space layouts, with suites on levels 10 and 11 to offer 50 ft2 balconies, and levels 12 through 30 offering 158 ft2 terraces.

Unit 2B-AD in M2M's Yongeside Suites collection, image courtesy of Aoyuan

Among the larger units offered at M2M, the Parkview Suites collection includes the three-bedroom layout known as Unit 2BD3-L-T. This 9th-floor suite offers a 1,255 ft2 indoor living area, as well as a pair of outdoor spaces (a 571 ft2 terrace and a 56 ft2 balcony) that combine for a floor area exceeding many of the project's studio and one-bedroom units.

Unit 2BD3-L-T in M2M's Parkview Suites collection, image courtesy of Aoyuan

A website for the project is now taking registrations, and more details about the project will emerge as marketing presses on. In the meantime, additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below.