| by Jack Landau |

Several years after Pinnacle International acquired the Toronto Star Lands at the foot of Yonge Street, construction is now moving forward on the first phase of Pinnacle One Yonge. The multi-tower, Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed community will eventually include five towers, including a 95-storey, 1,007 ft tower set to become one of the country's tallest buildings. Before the marquee tower becomes a reality, Pinnacle is proceeding with the first phase of the community, a 65-storey condo tower known as The Prestige.

Construction began early this year with the closing of a ballpark-shaped surface parking lot north of the Toronto Star building. By mid-March, a section of the parking lot had been closed to vehicles and enclosed with hoarding, and by the start of April, shoring activity had begun to form the site's below-grade retaining walls. In the over two months since our initial construction update, excavation has begun for the site's six-level underground garage.

Facing southeast over the site of The Prestige, image by Forum contributor cc46

The first excavation activity was spotted in May, with crews from Michael Bros Excavation digging trenches around the site's perimeter. These trenches were dug to allow a pair of drilling rigs to begin installation on the first row of tiebacks used to anchor the shoring walls to the surrounding soil. More recently, excavation has begun to move inward from the site's west edge.

Excavation for The Prestige, image by Forum contributor cc46

Upon completion, The Prestige will introduce the first 497 condominium units to what will eventually be one of the city's most densely-populated blocks. The first tower will include 1,148 m2 of retail space, as well as a new 4,772 m2 community centre to serve area residents.

The Prestige, image courtesy of Pinnacle International

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.