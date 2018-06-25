| by Jack Landau |

Construction has been underway for Mattamy Homes and the Biddington Group's Vita on the Lake since late 2017, when shoring began for the new condominium tower in Toronto's Humber Bay Shores community. In the months since work began for the 53-storey, Graziani + Corazza Architects-designed project, shoring has wrapped up, and crews are now in the process of excavating the site down to a six-storey depth.

Looking southwest across the Vita site, image by Craig White

New photos from the site reveal that excavation has now bottomed out, leaving just a earthen ramp at the site's south end to excavate. This last remaining section of excavation will be carried out once a crane is installed, replacing the need for the access ramp. Excavation for the site's 922-space underground parking garage is being conducted in phases, with the underground parking garage set to extend south of the current excavated footprint on an area currently occupied by a condominium presentation centre, where second phase Vita Two On The Lake will eventually rise.

Looking northwest across the Vita site, image by Craig White

While it isn't uncommon to see public infrastructure such as parks built atop underground parking garages, a planned northwesterly extension of Annie Craig Drive is set to run right across the site, with a section of the road to run overtop the large parking garage. A small portion of land at the north end of the site will remain unexcavated. Here, a future low-rise commercial building will occupy the site’s limited frontage along Lake Shore Boulevard.

Looking north across the Vita site, image by Craig White

As excavation wraps up for the community’s first phase, sales continue for the second phase, with 13 different suite layouts still being advertised on the project’s website. Upon completion, Vita and the upcoming Vita Two will bring over 650 new homes to the Humber Bay Shores neighbourhood.

Excavation at the south end of the Vita site, image by Craig White

