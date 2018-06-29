| by Jack Landau |

A handful of new projects are taking shape as part of Phase 3 in The Daniels Corporation and Toronto Community Housing Corporation's (TCHC) revitalization of the Regent Park neighbourhood. The latest market condominium development to begin construction in the area is DuEast Condominiums, an 11 and 29-storey pair of Core Architects-designed buildings coming to the northeast corner of Dundas and Sumach.

Facing west across the DuEast site, image by Jack Landau

Construction of the project kicked off in the final weeks of 2017, with the start of shoring in advance of the site's excavation. This task was completed early this year, and in the months since, plenty of progress has been made on the site's three-level-deep excavation. At the time of our last update in May, crews were nearing the bottom of the excavation at the site's west end, and a large ramp was in place at the east end of the pit, providing access for personnel and equipment.

Facing northeast across the DuEast site, image by Jack Landau

In the weeks since, excavation has bottomed out across the majority of the site, and the earthen ramp leading to the pit from the east side of the site has been removed. A smaller ramp at the north end of the site has replaced the previous one, and will remain until the installation of a tower crane makes it unnecessary.

Facing northwest across the DuEast site, image by Jack Landau

Crane installation will allow the start of forming for the foundations and three-level underground area. It will be several months before construction reaches grade, and forming begins for the five-storey podium that will link the 29-storey, 318-unit condo tower and 11-storey, 119-unit boutique mid-rise.

Facing west across the DuEast site, image by Jack Landau

