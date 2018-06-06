| by Jack Landau |

The early stages of construction are in full swing at the site of St. Lawrence Condos by Cityzen Development Group and Fernbrook Homes. The paired 26-storey, architectsAlliance-designed condominium towers are coming the corner of Sherbourne and Front in Downtown Toronto. Construction has been underway since November 2017, when shoring rigs arrived at the site, and plenty of progress has been made in the months since.

Facing west over the St. Lawrence Condos site, image by Edward Skira

We last checked in on the project exactly two months ago, when excavation began at the east end of the site as drilling work continued. Since April, excavation has also commenced at the west end of the site, and the installation of tiebacks along the interior of the tandem pile and lagging and caisson retaining walls is now underway below grade. The tiebacks will hold the retailing walls firmly in place.

Aerial view of St. Lawrence Condos, image by Forum contributor Razz

Over at the east side of the site, a concrete work staging platform is being installed over the area that was partially excavated earlier in the year. A steel scaffold is now in place to support forms for the concrete work platform, while columns that will hold it up are being formed deep into the ground. The platform will serve as a staging area for construction machinery and personnel, while work below it will continue to excavate the future underground garage space. This work platform is permanent, and the ground floor of the building will eventually be constructed around it.

Staging area (left) taking shape at St. Lawrence Condos site, image by Edward Skira

Over the next few months, the majority of activity will continue to be the excavation of the three-level underground garage, which will contain 202 parking spaces, divided between 175 resident spaces and 27 visitor spaces. 392 resident bicycle parking spaces and 109 visitor bike spaces will also be provided. Slated for completion in 2021, St. Lawrence Condos will introduce 490 new condominium units to the St. Lawrence neighbourhood.

St. Lawrence Condos, image courtesy of Cityzen/Fernbrook

