With two towers built, one under construction, and three more on the horizon, the Daniels Erin Mills community is set to double in size at the Mississauga intersection of Eglinton Avenue and Erin Mills Parkway in the coming years. The next shot of density for The Daniels Corporation's high-rise community is now making its presence known at the intersection's southwest corner, as construction progresses on the 19-storey condominium tower known as Arc.

Arc at Erin Mills viewed from the east, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

The Kirkor Architects-designed development has been steadily growing since two cranes were raised in early 2017. Progress since has been swift, with crews tackling challenges like the tower's irregularly shaped, undulating floorplates, and an unexpected work slowdown after one of the cranes was irreparably damaged in one of 2018's crazy windstorms. In little more than a year, Arc has gone from a pit in the ground to just shy of its 19-storey final height, with crews now forming the 18th residential floor. This marks a significant ascent since we last checked in on construction in March, when forming had reached as high as the 9th floor.

Arc at Erin Mills viewed from northeast corner of Eglinton and Erin Mills, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Just three months ago, the cladding installation process had yet to begin, and the entire concrete structure remained exposed to the elements. Cladding installation is now well underway, reaching as high as the 9th floor. The main exterior envelope takes the form of a window wall system with reflective glazing, dark grey mullions, and dark grey spandrel panels.

Arc at Erin Mills viewed from the east, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

A close look shows a test strip of balcony guards installed on the east side of the seventh floor. A mix of white perforated metal and glazing will be used to accentuate the flowing organic curves that will articulate up the tower's block-long main massing.

Balcony cladding on Arc at Erin Mills, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Forming of the tower will wrap up in the coming weeks, with finishing work anticipated to continue until initial residential occupancies in 2019. Meanwhile, at the south end of the site, forming is also wrapping up for the project's townhomes, also slated for completion next year.

Townhomes, Arc at Erin Mills, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

