| by Jack Landau |

Doug Ford's next challenge is to make sense of his many nonsensical promises; Will Toronto Get More New Streetcars?; Team hunts for clues to history of ship found during CityPlace construction; and more news:

Shawn Micallef: Maybe Toronto isn’t so uptight after all (Toronto Star)

Will Toronto Get More New Streetcars? (Steve Munro)

Doug Ford's next challenge is to make sense of his many nonsensical promises: Robyn Urback (CBC News)

Team hunts for clues to history of ship found during CityPlace construction (Toronto Star)

Community meeting planned for Bloor-Dufferin mega development (Inside Toronto)

Liberals fall short of official party status; Wynne resigns as Liberal leader (Globe and Mail)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Midtown 8 Tops Off in Miami (Miami)

Rapid Change at East Hastings and Gore (Vancouver)

Brookfield Takes its Place (Calgary)

Four Years of Change on the Downtown Skyline (Edmonton)