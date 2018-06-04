| by Jack Landau |

Artists of all types hitting the streets for politically-engaged Luminato Festival; ‘It is disgusting,’ says councillor of city’s failure to regulate rooming houses; TTC Contemplates Earlier Subway Closing; and more news:

Impromptu dedications for Toronto van rampage victims to be replaced with permanent memorial (Toronto Star)

North York park to get universally accessible playground (Inside Toronto)

Artists of all types hitting the streets for politically-engaged Luminato Festival (Globe and Mail)

City removes cap on number of restaurants in Parkdale (Toronto Star)

‘It is disgusting,’ says councillor of city’s failure to regulate rooming houses (Metro News)

TTC Contemplates Earlier Subway Closing (Steve Munro)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Château Laurier Expansion Redesigned to Include More Limestone (Ottawa)

The Dorian Luxury Hotel Breaks Ground in Downtown Calgary (Calgary)

City of Edmonton a Finalist for $50 Million Smart Cities Challenge (Edmonton)

Excavation Begins at Sun Towers Site in Metrotown (Vancouver)