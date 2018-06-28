| by Jack Landau |

Toronto wants mid-rise housing, but can we afford it?; Breaking down Doug Ford’s impossible, ridiculous, scandalous subway to Pickering; The Bentway in Toronto reopens with new memorial skate park; and more news:

Toronto wants mid-rise housing, but can we afford it? (Globe and Mail)

Streetcars account for half of deadly TTC collisions with pedestrians, cyclists (Toronto Star)

New Bike Share pricing to be introduced on Canada Day (Metro News)

LORINC: Breaking down Doug Ford’s impossible, ridiculous, scandalous subway to Pickering (Spacing Toronto)

Many homebuyers still believe foreign ownership is heavily influencing housing prices (Toronto Star)

The Bentway in Toronto reopens with new memorial skate park (Inside Toronto)

Police issue more than 600 tickets to drivers in weeklong Vision Zero blitz (Toronto Star)

Inside Scarborough’s hidden community of floating homes (Toronto Life)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Queen's Marque to Transform Halifax's Downtown Waterfront (Halifax)

Riverwalk Coming Soon to Cliff Bungalow (Calgary)

Manchester Square to Bring a Piece of Old Europe to Edmonton (Edmonton)

Next Phase of Concord Gardens Rising Fast in Richmond (Vancouver)