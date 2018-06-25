| by Jack Landau |

The Sixth Worst City Myth; Scarborough now has its own mobile and artistic signifier; Toronto Pride Parade strikes sombre tone, memorializing LGBTQ victims; and more news:

The Sixth Worst City Myth (Steve Munro)

Scarborough now has its own mobile and artistic signifier (Toronto Star)

Toronto Pride Parade strikes sombre tone, memorializing LGBTQ victims (Globe and Mail)

Students in poorer neighbourhoods may miss out on ‘vital programs,’ report says (Toronto Star)

Toronto Pride in pictures: A collage of celebration and grief (CBC News)

Potholes are a serious problem, especially for cyclists (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

308 North 7th Street Coming Soon to Williamsburg (New York)

Lougheed Heights on the Rise in Coquitlam (Vancouver)

West Village Towers Rising Fast (Calgary)

300 West Block on the Rise in Glenora (Edmonton)