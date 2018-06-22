| by Jack Landau |

Is Toronto the worst North American city to commute in? A new study suggests it is; Doug Ford raises eyebrows with expensive subway plan that would link Toronto to nearby regions; Councillors want improvements to Bloor St. bike lanes after cyclist’s death; and more news:

Is Toronto the worst North American city to commute in? A new study suggests it is (Toronto Star)

Doug Ford raises eyebrows with expensive subway plan that would link Toronto to nearby regions (Globe and Mail)

Yonge St. construction unveils heritage landmark, stirs memories of Toronto’s complicated LGBTQ history (Toronto Star)

King Street Update: May 2018 Data (Steve Munro)

Councillors want improvements to Bloor St. bike lanes after cyclist’s death (Toronto Star)

Road closures in place for Pride parade, TD Jazz Festival in Toronto (CTV News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

210 North Carpenter Nearing Completion in Fulton Market (Chicago)

Memory of Woodlands School Lives on Despite Recent Redevelopment (Vancouver)

Cat(erpillar) and The Hat (Calgary)

Edmonton Tower a Staple of the Community (Edmonton)