| by Jack Landau |

Councillor to revive push to cancel Finch West LRT at community meeting; Gehry condo developers Great Gulf Group forge ahead as market cools; John Filion not seeking re-election to Toronto council; and more news:

Councillor to revive push to cancel Finch West LRT at community meeting (Toronto Star)

Renewed calls for platform barriers after man killed on TTC subway tracks (Globe and Mail)

Gehry condo developers Great Gulf Group forge ahead as market cools (Toronto Star)

Cyclists ride and block traffic in honour of woman killed at Toronto intersection (Metro News)

Condo projects leave muddy mess on Queens Quay (Toronto Star)

Hamilton rent strikers make their case in Toronto (Inside Toronto)

John Filion not seeking re-election to Toronto council (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Breathtaking Views from One Thousand Museum's Rooftop Helipad (Miami)

Recent Photos Show Podium Progress at Vancouver House (Vancouver)

RioCan's 5th and Third Rises Above Grade in East Village (Calgary)

Encore Tower Rises Above Grade in Downtown Edmonton (Edmonton)