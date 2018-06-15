| by Jack Landau |

Walk, ride, drive for your life: A pedestrian, a cyclist and a driver share their views of the crisis on Toronto’s streets (Toronto Star)

Massey Hall squeezes in a star-studded birthday party before closing for two years (Inside Toronto)

For Toronto’s cyclists, the fear is real, and it’s holding them back (Toronto Star)

An inside look at the $35-million Banksy exhibit in a warehouse on Sterling Road (Toronto Life)

Chris Selley: How to make Toronto safer for cyclists? Focus on the motorists (National Post)

No fence-sitting in this neighbourhood soccer field debate in the Upper Beaches (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Citizen360 Brings Holistic Living to NYC's Upper East Side (New York)

RiverSky Tops Off in New Westminster (Vancouver)

Telus Sky Continues its Ascent (Calgary)

Last Call at the Glenora Bed & Breakfast Inn (Edmonton)