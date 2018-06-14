| by Jack Landau |

Dundas-Carlaw history comes to life with heritage plaque district; Developer sues Markham residents over ‘improper’ OMB appeals; Cirque du Soleil is coming soon to a shopping mall near you, starting with Toronto; and more news:

Dundas-Carlaw history comes to life with heritage plaque district (Toronto Star)

Uncle Premier: Coun. Michael Ford says election result 'huge win for Toronto' (Inside Toronto)

Developer sues Markham residents over ‘improper’ OMB appeals (Toronto Star)

Cirque du Soleil is coming soon to a shopping mall near you, starting with Toronto (Financial Post)

‘It’s time to declare a state of emergency’: Anger, calls for change follow deaths on Toronto streets (Toronto Star)

Cadillac Fairview is building a $800-million office tower in Toronto that will be Teachers’ new home (Financial Post)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

3550 South Ocean Tops Off in Palm Beach (Miami)

The Royal at Victoria Hill Reaches Completion in New Westminster (Vancouver)

Victory and Venture Marda Loop on the Rise in South Calgary (Calgary)

18-KM Stretch of Anthony Henday Drive to be Widened to Six Lanes (Edmonton)