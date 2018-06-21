| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

The St Lawrence Market, a Toronto landmark at Front and Jarvis is widely regarded as one of the city’s most prominent destinations. The internationally recognized food market features 120 merchant vendors and farmers, and is slated for a revitalization of its lower level.

View of the market's upper level interior, image courtesy of Marcus Mitanis

The lower level was once home to wholesale storage, but in 1978 it was opened for retail, and now accommodates approximately 30 merchants. The City of Toronto has hired DIALOG to reconfigure the lower level in a way that will engage both exterior and interior space to complement the upper level and create a destination that will attract people. The revitalization will upgrade vendor services and operations, and improve storage areas, loading facilities and the circulation of people and goods.

Exterior view of the Market with the lower level in sight, image courtesy of Marcus Mitanis

The City and DIALOG are gathering feedback at this early stage of the project at a public consultation. The meeting will include information from City staff, a presentation from DIALOG, and opportunities to ask questions and share feedback.

You are invited to attend the St. Lawrence Market Lower Level Revitalization Open House on Wednesday, June 27 from 6 to 9 PM in the Temporary Market, located immediately to the south at 125 The Esplanade.