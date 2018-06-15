| by Jack Landau |

Toronto’s CityPlace and Fort York neighbourhoods have been steadily growing in population over the past several years. While the area has much to offer young urban professionals, a lack of schools has become acutely felt as the singles who started here have paired up and started families. Now, construction is well underway on paired Toronto District School Board (TDSB) and Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) elementary schools, along with a community recreation and childcare centre that will share facilities. The greater complex is to bw known as the Canoe Landing Centre.

Looking south over the active roof of the Canoe Landing Centre, image courtesy of ZAS Architects

Led by the City of Toronto and funded through development levies, the ZAS Architects-designed two-and-three-storey facility has been under construction since September 2017, with forming beginning shortly after the site broke ground. Two tower cranes were in place by October, and in the months since, steel and concrete structural forming have made much progress.

Panorama of the site from June 4th, image by Forum contributor majic

At the site's northeast corner at the intersection of Bremner Boulevard and Brunel Court, a steel skeleton has emerged, revealing the first signs of the building's angular massing. The roof structure will form part of the site's accessible multi-planar green and active roof—landscaping designed by The Planning Partnership—conforming to Toronto's Green Standards, and mitigating the urban heat island effect, while also creating an outdoor accessible space.

Steel structure at Bremner and Brunel, image by Forum contributor G.L.17

Upon completion in 2019, the Toronto District School Board's Jean Lumb Public School and the Toronto Catholic District School Board's Bishop Macdonell Catholic School will each accommodate 550 children from kindergarten to grade eight.

Looking west along Fort York Boulevard past the Canoe Landing Centre, image courtesy of ZAS Architects

