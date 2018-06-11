| by Jack Landau |

Just west of Square One in Mississauga, construction is well underway at the site of Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, a pair of 19 and 43-storey, Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed condominium towers coming to the intersection of Confederation Parkway and City Centre Drive. When we last checked in on construction back in May, a second crane had just been installed and the first formwork for columns and walls was in place for the lowest parking level.

Forming for underground levels at Wesley Tower, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

In the weeks since our May update, forming for the garage has progressed a fair bit. Most of the remaining walls and columns have since been formed for the lowest parking level, while a central ramp structure, floor forms, and the first rebar cages for structural columns are evident for the next level.

A soil ramp that previously provided access to the excavated pit for crews and machinery is now gradually disappearing. With the cranes and temporary staircases now capable of moving crews and equipment, the ramp represents the final stage of excavation. Once this area has been cleared, the final area of the lowest parking level will be formed.

Forming for underground levels at Wesley Tower, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Forming of the remaining parking levels will progress over the next few months, followed by the start of work on the five-storey podium structure that will support the two towers. So far, Daniels has focused their marketing on the 43-story first phase tower, which still has a few remaining units. The only information about the 19-storey second phase exists as a ghostly background feature in the first phase tower rendering.

Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

