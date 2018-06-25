| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

Harhay Developments and Carttera Private Equities, developers of 75 on The Esplanade, have recently submitted some revisions to their application for Site Plan Approval (SPA) for the condominium tower in Downtown Toronto. Once the final approvals are received from the municipal government, the existing surface parking lot will be transformed into a 29 storey, 22,589 m² GFA development comprising both residential condominiums and retail space.

Southwest facing view of the site, image via submission to the City of Toronto

The architectsAlliance designed building, located at the intersection of Church and The Esplanade, will add density to the St Lawrence Market sector of Old Toronto. 308 residential units are made up of 8 studios, 193 one-bedrooms, 71 two-bedrooms, and 36 three-bedroom units. Residents would be accommodated by 119 vehicular parking spots and an additional 327 bicycle parking spots.

Enhanced view of the tower's mid-portion, image via submission to the City of Toronto

The proposal’s design incorporates a 7-storey brick podium with 22-storey tower above rising to 100 m, while punched windows are arranged in an alternating pattern on every second floor. The building’s amenities and interior aesthetic conceived by II BY IV DESIGN is one of the property's defining features. The 1,224 m² of amenity space both indoors and out is distributed over various floors, and terraces. Amenities include a party room, multiple dining areas, exercise space, terraces, an exterior barbecue area, and an outdoor pool.

Enhanced view of the building's podium feature, image via submission to the City of Toronto

In addition, Juhan Marten Landscape Architects have created plans for the building’s public realm. Plans outline a paved walkway that wraps the body of the podium, delineating a pedestrian space along both the Esplanade and Church frontages, wth trees lining the significantly widened sidewalks. Creating a buffer between the paved pedestrian area and the street, the trees will be planted in a continuous soil trench, a method shown to improve their long-term health.

View of the property's landscaped streetscape, image via submission to the City of Toronto

Moving forward, It is merely a matter of time until the submitted proposal clears the applications process, and work may begin on the site. After having refined their SPA application, the project's developers have recently announced via twitter, building's construction will begin shortly. Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below.