| by Jack Landau |

A new rental apartment tower has been proposed to add to a long stretch of high-rise density in Midtown Toronto. Amelin Property Management has submitted an application seeking rezoning to permit the 24-storey tower at 155 Balliol Street, a short distance east of Davisville subway staton, to replace a block of townhomes to the west of an existing 18-storey rental apartment tower.

155 Balliol Street, image via submission to City of Toronto

The Kirkor Architects-designed proposal would rise to a height of 84 metres, inclusive of a base rising between 2 and 8 storeys. At this height, the tower would closely match—and in a few cases fall short of—the heights of surrounding rental apartment towers. Renderings depict a grey brick exterior with punched windows and projecting glazed balconies with varying width and depth, forming a randomized pattern.

Cladding detail, 155 Balliol Street, image via submission to City of Toronto

A total GFA of 19,880 m² is proposed, primarily consisting of rental residential units, as well as a 95 m² rental office and a 135 m² daycare. The plan calls for a total of 270 rental units, proposed in a mix of 10 townhomes (4% of total), 17 studio units (6% of total), 127 one-bedroom units (47% of total), 72 two-bedroom units (27% of total), and 44 three-bedroom units (16% of total).

Podium, 155 Balliol Street, image via submission to City of Toronto

Residents would have access to 733 m² of indoor amenity space, and 347 m² of outdoor amenity space in the form of terraces on the 2nd and 4th floors. In addition to these amenities, residents of both the proposed tower and of the whole surrounding community would benefit from a new 902 m² public park proposed on the west side of the site.

Location of proposed park and outdoor amenities at 155 Balliol Street, image via submission to City of Toronto

