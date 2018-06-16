| by Jack Landau |

A little over a decade ago, the intersection of York and Bremner just south of Toronto's financial core was home to two construction sites and two parking lots. The Air Canada Centre, which opened in 1999, was spurring new development, but the South Core neighbourhood that has since sprung up was nothing like it is today. Now, the last of the four corners a York and Bremner is being developed, with construction well underway for Cadillac Fairview's 16 York, a 32-storey, architectsAlliance and B+H Architects-designed office tower.

16 York viewed from the Delta Southcore, image by Lindsay Honeyman

16 York has been featured in a couple recent Photos of the Day but we last checked in at length on the construction of the $479 million project in November, when forming of the site's 3.5-level, 289-space parking garage was in progress. Seven months later, the tower now stands four levels above the southwest corner of York and Bremner, with forming of the fifth floor now just getting started.

Forming for 16 York's 5th floor, images by Forum contributor sikandar

Floorplates will remain relatively unchanged for the next several levels, followed by a shift in the massing at the tower's mid-section where it will cantilever slightly towards its York Street and Bremner Boulevard elevations. An animated GIF captured from neighbouring Maple Leaf Square summarizes the last several of weeks of forming work.

16 York on the rise, images by Forum contributor sikandar

16 York is set to add 879,000 ft² of office space to the South Core upon its targeted opening date of June 1st, 2020.

Looking north on York Street to 16 York, image courtesy of Cadillac Fairview

16 York is set to add 879,000 ft² of office space to the South Core upon its targeted opening date of June 1st, 2020.