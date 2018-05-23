| by Jack Landau |

We last checked in on The Well just over a month ago, when the first crane was installed where the first phase office tower will be built at Front and Spadina. Since then, work has continued at the massive mixed-use project—the largest active construction project in Toronto—with a second crane having been installed on May 16 as the site's 690,000 cubic metre excavation presses further to the west.

Facing northeast across the site of The Well, image by Forum contributor drum118

With two cranes and a concrete pump now in action at the east end of the pit closest to Spadina Avenue, the first elements of structural forming are apparent. The first support columns for the P3 parking level have taken shape at the north end of the pit's east side, surrounded by a growing rebar cage for the foundation walls.

Forming for P3 level at The Well, image by Forum contributor drum118

The ongoing excavation to the west continues to generate major traffic in our Forum thread, with numerous photo updates documenting the daily procession of about 500 dump trucks full of excavate. Alongside the digging activity, tieback drilling rigs are in use, anchoring the growing shoring walls to the surrounding ground.

Facing west across the site of The Well, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

The office component now starting to take shape at the east end of the site is designed by Hariri Pontarini Architects with Adamson Associates Architects serving as Executive Architects. The podiums are designed by he same two firms, while BDP Architects are designing the retail spaces throughout. The residential towers facing Wellington Street are being designed by Wallman Architects, while architectsAlliance are designing the Front Street-facing towers.

The first of the residential towers to rise will be the tallest of them, a 46-storey rental building to the immediate west of the (taller) 36-storey office tower. The Well's seven towers would measure in at almost 2,400 feet in height if stacked top to bottom, while their combined floor count would reach 189.

The Well, image via submission to the City of Toronto

