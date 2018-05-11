| by Jack Landau |

Just north of Yonge and Steeles—and the Toronto city limits—construction is well underway for Devron Developments' The Vanguard. The 25-storey, Kirkor Architects and Planners-designed condominium tower will bring roughly 200 new condo units to this stretch of Yonge Street in Markham, situated between Grandview and Woodward Avenues.

Facing northeast to The Vanguard, image courtesy of Devron Developments

The project got its start back in September 2017 with a ceremonial ground breaking attended by Devron COO and Grandview area resident Pouyan Safapour, as well as Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti. Shoring work progressed over the months that followed, and by the close of 2017, excavation was underway for the project's foundation.

Facing east across The Vanguard site, image by Forum contributor Alexut

The most recent photos show that since the completion of excavation, crews have begun forming the tower's three-level underground parking levels. The north half of the garage is currently furthest along, with floor forms and rebar cages for columns evident for the P2 level. To the south, columns are in place for the P3 level, and the activity ongoing at the north half will soon be repeated here.

Facing east across The Vanguard site, image by Forum contributor Alexut

Ten of the spaces in the garage will have special hookups, with four Tesla charging stations and six universal electric vehicle charging stations, making up a part of The Vanguard's checklist of environmentally forward practices aimed at achieving LEED Gold certification for the development. Two other LEED Gold initiatives are a building-wide water filtration system, and a rainwater car wash.

The Vanguard, image courtesy of Devron Developments

