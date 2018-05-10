| by Jack Landau |

Intensification of a Tower-in-the-Park rental apartment site is well underway in Toronto's High Park area, as construction continues on High Park Bayview and GWL Realty Advisors' Grenadier Square. The project is adding a pair of 25-storey rental towers designed by Zeidler Partnership Architects to a rental tower site north of High Park Station, with one tower to front onto Quebec Avenue and the other onto High Park Avenue.

Facing north on Quebec Avenue to west tower of Grenadier Square, image by Craig White

Site activity began in mid-2017 with the demolition of the townhomes vacated to make way for the project. Shoring was underway by August 2017, and forming of the below grade levels continued through the end of the year. The project reached a construction milestone back in February, with the start of work on the ground floor, and by mid-April, forming had already made an impact with the towers’ initial podium levels evident.

Facing north on High Park Avenue to the east tower of Grenadier Square, image by Craig White

New images of the site show that the fifth and final podium level of the Quebec Avenue building has been formed, wth initial work on the first tower level set to begin. The first stepbacks are now evident for the podium, and with the decreased floorplate sizes of the upcoming tower component, construction will pick up speed over the course of the coming months.

Facing south on Quebec Avenue to the west tower of Grenadier Square, image by Craig White

Forming has also made swift progress over at the High Park Avenue-fronting building, where forming has just reached the fifth level, and the first stepbacks are also quite apparent. Over the next several months, both towers will continue to ascend to eventual heights of 82 metres and 25 storeys, each to add 269 new condominium units to the area.

Facing west on High Park Avenue to the east tower of Grenadier Square, image by Craig White

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.