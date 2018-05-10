| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday turns the clocks back 20 months for a southeast-facing view captured from high above Toronto's Yonge and Bloor intersection. Back on a hazy morning in September 2016, this image shows cranes for Vox Condominiums and Totem Condos in place on Wellesley Street, between Yonge and Church. In the background, 365 Church Condos can just be made out rising towards a height of 31 storeys.

Facing southeast from above Yonge and Bloor, September 2016, image by Forum contributor Benito

The 2018 view below shows plenty of changes. 365 Church has been completed, and finishing touches are now being applied on the topped-out Vox and Totem. To the immediate east of these two towers, 50 at Wellesley Station can be seen nearing its final 37-storey height. Behind this trio of under-construction towers, the completed 365 Church is being joined by the 33-storey Alter, which is now topped out and it's alternating 3-storey white frames in places. Even further back in the photo, Grid Condos can be seen reading its final 50-storey height. On the right side of the image, two active projects can be seen underway on Yonge Street. In the right foreground, The Clover on Yonge will eventually rise 44 storeys. Further south, a crane at TeaHouse 501 Yonge Condos can just be made out. It will include 25 and 52-storey towers.

Facing southeast from above Yonge and Bloor, May 2018, image by Forum contributor Benito

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!