| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday brings us to the observation deck at City Hall, open to the public just two days a year for the annual Doors Open Toronto celebration. Back in May 2014, views north from the observation deck showed plenty of change unfolding. The most prominent building under construction in this 2014 view is Aura at College Park at the right side of the image. Right of centre in the background, the crane for Casa II can be made out, while U Condos is visible ascending in the background at the centre of the image beside the smokestack.

View north from the City Hall observation deck, 2014, image by Jack Landau

Fast forward to May 2018's Doors Open, and the same view shows the completed Aura and U Condos, while Casa II has been obscured by even more development. To the left of Aura, the under-construction YC Condos and The Livmore can be seen flanking the 2016-completed Karma Condos. In the left background, Cumberland at Yorkville Plaza can be seen climbing towards a 40-storey height, with the 2017-completed 32-storey Exhibit Residencesjust visible to its left.

View north from the City Hall observation deck, 2018, image by Edward Skira

