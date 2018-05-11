| by Jack Landau |

Mizrahi Developments' The One is shaping up to be one of the most exciting projects ever constructed in Toronto. We've already taken a look at the 85-storey tower's Foster + Partners and Core Architects design, its complex structural engineering system, penthouse layouts, interior amenities, and the earliest stages of the luxury condominium tower's construction. Today, we're returning for a closer look at the interior design of the project's luxury condominium suites.

The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi Developments

Foster + Partners have created an interior that celebrates the tower's unique structural system, taking advantage of parapet-edge exterior walls while making the most of the lack of interior columns: layouts are designed to support lifestyles, not the building. The design team drew aesthetic inspiration from pop culture depictions of luxury in media and commerce, taking cues from everything ranging from James Bond films to Tom Ford perfume bottles, luxury cars, high-end shoes, and fashion. The resulting look features tones of bronze, pewter, and champagne.

Suite interior at The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi Developments

The images above and below highlight the Sky Benches found in many suites, hiding trusses that support the structural load from the tower's exterior while providing panoramic city views.

Sky bench at The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi Developments

Kitchens at The One are open-concept spaces benefiting from the natural light flooding in through the expanses of glazing. Below, the rendering shows a kitchen and islands with waterfall countertops and marble backsplashes. Miele appliances are featured.

Kitchen at The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi Developments

Marble finishes are also a factor in bathrooms at The One's, including floor and wall tiles. Kohler fixtures are featured.

Bathroom at The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi Developments

The project offers a wide selection of floorplans in a range of sizes across the main levels of the tower. Higher up, the upper penthouse units will feature fully customizable floorplans that offer a clean slate for purchasers to arrange rooms as best suits them.

Suite interior at The One, image courtesy of Mizrahi Developments

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.