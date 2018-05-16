| by Jack Landau |

As construction begins on the first phase of Solmar’s Edge Towers project near Hurontario and Burnhamthorpe in the Mississauga City Centre area, the company is preparing to launch the second phase of the three-tower, Roy Varacalli and Cusimano Architect-designed condominium complex. Rising next to the tiered first phase tower, Edge 2 is set to rise 45 storeys with a design that references its first phase predecessor.

Edge T2, image courtesy of Solmar Development Corporation

The new phase—known as Edge T2—consists of a three-storey podium supporting a tower featuring a rectilinear massing with facades bearing a grid pattern framing punched windows and inset balconies. This pattern continues up to the structural peak, hiding the mechanical penthouse level and giving the tower a clean skyline presence. A rendering of this section bears a striking resemblance to the mid-tower mechanical floors at 432 Park Avenue in Manhattan.

Edge T2 will bring another 424 condominium units to the site, offering one-bedroom, one-bedroom+den, and two-bedroom suites, with typical unit sizes ranging from 495 ft² to 721 ft². The suites include 9 foot smooth ceilings, fully integrated or stainless steel kitchen appliances, separate showers with frameless glass doors, and premium plank laminate flooring.

Beyond the lobby with 24-hour concierge service, residents at Edge T2 will have access to a range of amenities, appointed by Dochia Interior Design, including a fitness centre, Wi-Fi lounge, movie theatre, billiards room, guest suites, and a party room opening onto an outdoor terrace with a fire feature and grilling areas.

Party room at Edge T2, image courtesy of Solmar Development Corporation

