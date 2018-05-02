| by Jack Landau |

Another high-rise residential tower could soon add to the rapidly changing skyline of Midtown Toronto. Having been granted approval in principle by the Ontario Municipal Board, developer TAS has submitted an application for Site Plan Approval for their Tower-in-the-Park infill project at 89 Roehampton Avenue. This submission fills in some of the blanks regarding the 38-storey, Quadrangle-designed purpose-built rental tower, which is set to rise about 123 metres into the air, northeast of the intersection of Yonge and Eglinton.

North-facing aerial view of 89 Roehampton site, image via Apple Maps

The project will be incorporated into the west side of an existing 19-storey rental tower at 101 Roehampton, a couple hundred metres east of Yonge Street. To accommodate the high-rise addition, a reconfiguration of existing units connecting with the new build is required. Owing to higher floor in the new building, the 19th and final level of the existing building will line up between the 16th and 17th floors of the new tower. Two levels above the existing tower's roof, the new tower will feature a slight cantilever, adding some drama to massing.

Looking east to 89 Roehampton, image via submission to City of Toronto

89 Roehampton will add 255 new rental units to the increasingly dense neighbourhood, proposed in a mix of 1 studio unit, 99 one-bedroom units, 45 one-bedroom+den units, 77 two-bedroom units, 11 two-bedroom+den units, and 22 three-bedroom units. When combined with the 128 existing and reconfigured suites that will be retained, the site's total unit count will increase to 383.

Residents of the new and existing buildings will have access to 176 m² (1,891 ft²) of ground floor amenity space, as well as spaces on the fifth floor with sizes of 281 m² (3,024 ft²). In addition, a 66 m² (708 ft²) amenity space at the southwest corner of the 38th floor will offer residents of all levels access to views from the top.

The materials legend in the updated architectural plans shows the tower's proposed cladding to be of a mix of patterned white precast concrete panels surrounding punched windows, along with brick finishes that match the existing rental tower. Further accents include prefinished aluminum in bronze and white, as well as glass and aluminum balcony guards.

Looking south to 89 Roehampton, image via submission to City of Toronto

