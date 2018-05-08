| by Jack Landau |

Construction is kicking into high gear at the City Centre Drive and Confederation Parkway site of Wesley Tower at Daniels City Centre in Mississauga. Work on the 19 and 43-storey, Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed condominium towers recently passed another milestone, with the installation of the site's second tower crane marking another turning point in the site's early construction stages.

Second crane installed at Wesley Tower site, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

The first signs of construction activity were spotted at the site in late 2017, when shoring rigs began the process of creating the below-grade earth retention system required to support the subsequent excavation phase. By the end of November, excavation had commenced, revealing the tandem pile and lagging and caisson wall shoring systems. By February, the pit had grown substantially in depth, while a soil ramp was in place to provide access to the base of the excavation.

Wesley Tower's first crane was spotted early in April at the east end of the excavated pit, and has since been joined by the second crane at the west side of the site, closest to Confederation Parkway. The base of the pit is now a hive of activity, with crews forming the initial elements of the foundations, as well as support columns for the lowest parking level.

Forming at Wesley Tower site, May 2018, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

The 19 and 43-storey towers will offer residents a selection of figure3 Interior Design-appointed indoor amenities and Land Art Design-appointed outdoor spaces, all to be known as "Club W" and housed in the towers' shared podium. In addition to amenity access, Wesley residents will be offered special community classes and discounts at the nearby Living Arts Centre (LAC) through Daniels' LAC Pass.

Wesley Tower, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

